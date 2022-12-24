Local stores busy with last minute shoppers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Shoppers poured into the Quincy Town Center on Saturday for the last day of shopping before Christmas.

Many families in the Tri-States did some last minute Christmas shopping on Saturday morning, and they didn’t let the cold weather stop them.

“I’m not last minute,” said Gabby Vitale. “I do all my shopping when I need to.”

Gabby Vitale was just tagging along for the ride with her sister Izzie Vitale, who she said typically waits until Christmas Eve.

“Well, I didn’t know she was getting me a gift!” Izzie Vitale said.

Store managers at Kirlin’s Gifts said a historically cold Christmas did not stop shoppers who normally think ahead from coming in.

“Many of them came for the snow on Wednesday,” said assistant manager Carolyn Will. “I think everyone expected the snow on Thursday, so I think we had a little more people on Wednesday.”

Kirlin’s manager Barb Harper said they were slammed on Friday. Saturday, not as much.

“I think so far, we’ve been pretty steady,” Harper said. “Not an abundant amount of people have been in as much as yesterday. We’ve been going through a lot of the willow tree, precious moments, gift cards, keep sake ornaments. Those are our most popular things right now.”

Overall, Harper said it has been a pretty profitable year.

“Compared to last year’s numbers, I think everything’s pretty much the same, if not more,” Harper said.

Harper said she expects a high volume of shoppers the day after Christmas, too. As people stop in for marked down decorations and use their gift cards.

Stores open on Christmas Day:

Walgreen’s at 1723 Broadway St. All Day (Store open, pharmacy closed)

Shell at 537 Broadway St. 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

CENEX at 235 South 8th St. 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

County Market Express at 301 Riverview Ave. 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.



