Towing and auto companies busy with dead battery calls

QUINCY (WGEM) - There have been lots of car issues because of the winter storm. Local towing companies and auto businesses have gotten calls about cars that won’t start on Friday.

”Today has been insane,” said Jake Leigh, owner of Interstate All Battery Center. “We have had cars in and out, I mean, all day long. All three of our bays have been completely full, eight installs at a time. It’s been nuts.”

As of Friday afternoon they installed up to 70 batteries.

“Fifty, 60, 70, you know already so far today,” Leigh said. “A lot of dead batteries out there.”

The extreme cold weather has done a number on cars across the city and local towing companies have also been busy.

Owner of Niehaus Auto, DJ Peters, said dead batteries have been a main culprit.

“The calls that come in are a lot of times for no starting issues, batteries not being able, they need jumped, things like that,” he said. “A lot of the other ones are the heat inside the vehicle.”

Peters said they tow a lot of cars when it gets cold each winter. As the temperatures drop, car batteries get weaker, so he encourages everyone to get theirs checked.

“Every once and a while, if your battery is getting a couple years old and all that, just have it checked,” Peters said. “Be prepared.”

Leigh stressed the importance of testing your battery before a cold storm hits, so you are not stuck in an emergency situation.

“It’s a peace of mind,” Leigh said. “We can tell you based on the age of your car, the corrosion that’s on top of it and our tests that we can do, how much life you have left in your battery.”

Leigh said a new battery can cost anywhere between $55 and a few hundred dollars. He said you will have different battery options for your vehicle.

Leigh said you will see a blueish powder around your battery terminals if it is corroding. That is a sign you need to have your battery checked.

