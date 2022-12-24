WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 23) Central Southeastern Girls Basketball Team Maturing And Developing On The IHSA Hardwood Led By Guard Lauren Miller

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Central Southeastern girls basketball team is one squad that is simply fun to watch most nights they hit the IHSA hardwood. Under the watchful eye of longtime head coach Matt Long, the team plays sound team defense and they’re unselfish on the offensive end as well. Guard Lauren Miller has a scoring touch that can give opposing coaches that venture to Camp Point, Illinois headaches thinking of ways to slow “Number 2″ down on the court. Miller is just one of a number of developing players on the roster that are maturing and helping CSE post big wins both at home, and on the road as well.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy takes a closer look at this program that may be gearing up to make a deep post-season run in the weeks ahead.

