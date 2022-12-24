WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 23) “Sports Extra” (6-6) Mizzou Tigers Face (7-5) Wake Forest At The Gasparilla Bowl In Tampa, Florida

Former Western Illinois Leatherneck Quarterback Signs Pro Contract With Pittsburgh’s USFL Franchise
Mizzou Tigers Face Wake Forest In The Gasparilla Bowl At Raymond James Stadium In Tampa
Mizzou Tigers Face Wake Forest In The Gasparilla Bowl At Raymond James Stadium In Tampa
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Missouri Tiger football fans who didn’t have a chance to venture south to Tampa, Florida two days before Christmas were locked in on their television screens tonight. That’s because UM was in action on the college gridiron at Raymond James Stadium against Wake Forest. In this classic SEC vs. ACC battle, the Tigers started of slow and trailed 14-10 at the half after quarterback Brady Cook connected with Demariyon Houston on a 1-yard touchdown reception. Cook finished the game with 227 yards passing against Wake in Hillsborough County. Cook also rushed for 43 yards during the game.

Unfortunately, the Tigers were only able to put 7 more points on the board in the second half while the Deamon Deacons scored 13 more points to seal a 27-17 win over the Tigers. With the loss, Mizzou ends their 2022 campaign at (6-7)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (December 22) Quincy High Blue Devils Now “Officially” On Christmas Break Before The Squad Heads To Collinsville Holiday Tournament Next Week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Basketball Team Now "Officially" On Christmas Break

Sports

Quincy Blue Devils Start Christmas Break With Tournament Action In Collinsville On The Horizon

Updated: 12 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 22) Palmyra Lady Panthers Start to Focus In On The Upcoming Highland Varsity Basketball Tournament

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Lady Panthers Continue To Set Their Goals High On The MSHSAA Hardwood

Sports

Palmyra Lady Tigers Start To Focus In The Upcoming Highland Basketball Tourney

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 21) Danny Stephens Leads Southeastern To A Victory Over Bunker High On The “Rumble On The River” Hardwood In The Gem City

Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Top-Ranked Southeastern Suns Continue To Impress On The Prep Hardwood

Sports

Southeastern Suns Beat Bunker High On The "Rumble On The River" Hardwood At John Wood

Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST

Sports

QND girls basketball players discuss favorite Christmas traditions, including one that’s a bit unusual

Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST
|
By John Potts
As they head into the Christmas break, the QND coach and six of his players talk about their favorite family holiday memories.

Sports

WIU Leathernecks Football Program Signs 21 New Recruits On National Signing Day

Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 21) Western Illinois University Football Program Signs 21 New Recruits On National Signing Day

Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Leathernecks Football team Signs 21 New Recruits On National Signing Day

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 21) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Fight Their Way To A 47-44 Win Over Cardinal Ritter During Day 3 Of Action At The “Rumble On The River” In The Gem City

Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Post A Win On Day 3 Of Action At The "Rumble On The River!"