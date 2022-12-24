WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 23) “Sports Extra” (6-6) Mizzou Tigers Face (7-5) Wake Forest At The Gasparilla Bowl In Tampa, Florida

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Missouri Tiger football fans who didn’t have a chance to venture south to Tampa, Florida two days before Christmas were locked in on their television screens tonight. That’s because UM was in action on the college gridiron at Raymond James Stadium against Wake Forest. In this classic SEC vs. ACC battle, the Tigers started of slow and trailed 14-10 at the half after quarterback Brady Cook connected with Demariyon Houston on a 1-yard touchdown reception. Cook finished the game with 227 yards passing against Wake in Hillsborough County. Cook also rushed for 43 yards during the game.

Unfortunately, the Tigers were only able to put 7 more points on the board in the second half while the Deamon Deacons scored 13 more points to seal a 27-17 win over the Tigers. With the loss, Mizzou ends their 2022 campaign at (6-7)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.