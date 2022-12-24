WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 23) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame’s Jackson & Sage Stratton Sharpen Their Basketball Skills By Working Out Together During Christmas Break

Brother-Sister Raider Duo Are Standout Multiple Sport Student-Athletes In The IHSA Ranks
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Jackson and Sage Stratton want to excel. The brother and sister duo have already enjoyed great success in their respective sports and are looking to continue that trend in the weeks ahead. Jackson is a proud senior who is a fierce competitor on the prep gridiron as well as the hardwood. Sage displays that same type of competitive fire on the hardwood and the soccer pitch. She’s already won state championships in both sports and is looking for even more IHSA gold.

Both Jackson and Sage have strong work ethics as well, and they both enjoy working out together on the hardwood as they strive to sharpen their skills on a daily basis...even during Christmas break! WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga has the story from the QND campus....

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

