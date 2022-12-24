The Winchester Depot gets a major restoration

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Efforts have been underway to restore the Winchester Train Depot.

Officials at the Scott County Historical Society said although trains don’t pass through it anymore, it’s still a historical marker worth keeping around.

Siblings Stevie Vandevelde and Sonnie Hoover, known as the “Peak Sisters” around the area, said everyone knew their grandmother Audrey “Queenie” Peak for the mover and the shaker that she was. The sisters said Peak especially supported historical preservation and was the driving force behind rehabilitating the dilapidated depot in the 1980s.

Now, joined with the Scott County Historical Society, they are carrying on their grandmother’s legacy 40 years later.

“If it gets really dilapidated again, it’s going to be really expensive to restore,” Hoover said. “And I think that’s what really hit home for us.”

The sisters said in the last year, they were able to get a new kitchen, flooring, bathroom, sinks and paint job for the depot.

“We talked about ways to fundraise,” Vandevelde said. “And we decided to provide a letter to community members asking for donations and we received an overwhelming response.”

Vandevelde said because of this, they only needed to raise $10,000 to restore the interior.

Mayor Rex McIntire said the city also made a commitment to invest in the depot.

“We pay 25% of the cost up to a maximum of $5,000,” McIntire said. “If someone spent $20,000 we give them $5,000. If they spent $10,000 they get $2,500.”

Scott County Historical Society member Merrilyn Fedder, who got to witness the depot evolve in the 80′s during the “Peak” era, said they plan to find a new purpose for what once was a traveler’s stop.

“We’re hoping to rent the building,” Fedder said. “For various activities. Thanksgiving dinners, weddings, showers.”

She said the money would go back into keeping the depot in good shape and the utility costs.

The two sister said they would still like to touch up the floor in the backroom and host a volunteer day in the spring to give the exterior new paint job.

