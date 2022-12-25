Tri-State Christians gather on Christmas Eve

Father Tom Meyer said his message on Saturday was partially inspired by a recent trip he took...
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Christians across the Tri-States gathered for Christmas Eve Saturday.

Amber Hendrian attended Mass at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Quincy with her husband and seven kids.

“Christmas starting off the calendar year of the Church, it’s a good way to put Christ back in the center of our lives focusing on him. Obviously we like Santa and presents, but to keep the focus on Christ during the season,” Hendrian said.

Father Tom Meyer, the church’s pastor, said his message on Saturday was partially inspired by a recent trip he took overseas with other churches in Quincy.

“We went to the holy land which was just about three and a half months ago and we got to see the very place where Christ was born,” Meyer said. “And so as we’re gathering tonight for mass, I’m thinking, you know we were able to see there’s a spot there, it’s called the Church of the Nativity and I was never aware that they actually have the spot marked where he was born.”

Meyer said priests from St. Anthony, St. Peter and St. Francis traveled to Bethlehem. He said the church’s involvement in the trip showed the faith of the people in the Tri-States is ever-reaching.

