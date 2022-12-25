First Christian Church prepares meals for families on Christmas

KEOKUK (WGEM) - About 30 volunteers from the First Christian Church of Keokuk spent the past month preparing for their Love Feast.

Love Feast is a way for First Christian Church to provide food for people on Christmas Day.

“People love that they don’t have to prepare a meal. They come and pick it up here at the church and take it home, plus we have a lot of volunteers who are doing home delivery for people who can’t get out,” said First Christian Church of Keokuk Senior Pastor David Turner.

This is the second year the church is having Love Feast.

Last year they were able to serve about 150 families and this year they’re expecting to serve more.

“This is huge, it’s not just one person or a few people. Our church is very good at donating food or resources, so it’s not just a couple of people doing this, we do this 7 days a week, 24 hours a day,” said volunteer Shane McKoon.

The meal consisted of mash potatoes and gravy, a dinner roll, corn, pie and people’s choice of ham or turkey.

The church, through donations and tithes, bought 60 turkeys and hams to be able to provide a meal in this capacity.

“There’s a lot of need in our community, a lot of people who can’t afford maybe a full course meal, they don’t have the means for other things as well as a meal, so this is just our opportunity to share the love and share the light of the Lord,” said McKoon.

Turner said they will do Love Feast again next Christmas and plan on having a similar feast for the community on Easter as well.

