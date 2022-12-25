Macomb grad serving in National FFA position, advocating for the importance of agriculture

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb High School Class of 2021 graduate Gracie Murphy is ready to make an impact at the National FFA level.

In November, Murphy was elected as the Eastern Region National FFA President, but her time in agriculture began several years before.

She began her involvement in FFA her freshman year.

“When I started FFA, I actually didn’t grow up on a farm, although my grandparents did and I live in a rural community so I was surrounded by agriculture but I never really knew the importance of it until I got into FFA,” Murphy said.

While in high school, Murphy was a state qualifier for multiple career development events. She was also the recipient of multiple scholarships including the Tim C. Sullivan Scholarship, Woman Changing the Face of Agriculture Scholarship and the Dekalb Agricultural Accomplishment Scholarship.

After serving in a leadership role her senior year, Murphy was elected Section 11 President and then Illinois FFA State Secretary.

“What really kept me in FFA is I was learning from my peers about the agriculture industry,” Murphy said. “Something so unique about it is I wasn’t just listening to some people talk to me on a chalkboard or write down notes, it was actual conversations with peers and they ended up becoming my lifelong best friends.”

At the National FFA level, there is a president, a secretary and four regional vice presidents.

In her role, Murphy said travel is the biggest thing.

Advocating for agriculture and getting students interested are a few of her duties.

“Knowing what FFA did for me as far as personal growth and professional growth, being in this position and being able to not only be a voice for those people that were just like me as a freshman, but to also see the growth of so many people throughout this next year, I’m just looking forward to it and it means the world to me,” Murphy added.

In 2023, Murphy will travel to South Africa as part of the National FFA team.

She is currently a freshman at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where she studies agricultural systems.

Murphy’s projected graduation year is 2027 and is looking to pursue a career in agricultural education.

