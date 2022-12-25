Some Snow then a Warm-up

QUINCY (WGEM) - We still are tracking a quick-moving clipper system that will roll through the area overnight and exit by Monday late morning. We don’t expect much snow out of this, but it could be slick at times. We are expecting a coating up to maybe an inch of snow, there may be a couple of isolated areas that see snowfall in excess of 2 inches. Then our focus goes to a strong warm-up that will push through the area this work week. Wednesday we should see temperatures top out near 50 degrees. There is the potential for some rainfall in the extended forecast, primarily the best threat for that rain is on Saturday and then again next Monday into Tuesday. Again that is rain and not snow that we are looking at. It is possible we could see over an inch and a half of rainfall. The ground is frozen so this is going to be a high runoff event. The extended outlook through the next 10 days temperatures look to be fairly mild if not slightly warmer than normal.

