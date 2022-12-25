Some Snow then a Warm-up

Snow Moving In
Snow Moving In(WGEM)
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We still are tracking a quick-moving clipper system that will roll through the area overnight and exit by Monday late morning. We don’t expect much snow out of this, but it could be slick at times. We are expecting a coating up to maybe an inch of snow, there may be a couple of isolated areas that see snowfall in excess of 2 inches. Then our focus goes to a strong warm-up that will push through the area this work week. Wednesday we should see temperatures top out near 50 degrees. There is the potential for some rainfall in the extended forecast, primarily the best threat for that rain is on Saturday and then again next Monday into Tuesday. Again that is rain and not snow that we are looking at. It is possible we could see over an inch and a half of rainfall. The ground is frozen so this is going to be a high runoff event. The extended outlook through the next 10 days temperatures look to be fairly mild if not slightly warmer than normal.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Adams County Sheriff
Adams County Sheriff’s Office responds to animal welfare calls
Electrical fire breaks out at Shelbina home
Electrical fire breaks out at Shelbina home
Hy-Vee on Broadway was slammed on Saturday.
Local grocery stores struggle to restock for Christmas shopping after snowstorm
QND's Jackson & Sage Stratton Sharpen Their Skills On The Hardwood During Christmas Break
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 23) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame’s Jackson & Sage Stratton Sharpen Their Basketball Skills By Working Out Together During Christmas Break

Latest News

Temps will be cold to start Christmas, but will eventually rise into the upper teens to low 20's.
Cold Start for Christmas
Snow possible Sunday night
Wind Chill Warning Continues
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
StormTrak Weather Friday Midday
Friday is set to be a very cold day across a large section of the country.
Weather Alert: Frigid Friday