WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 23) Quincy Blue Devils Offensive Lineman Chris Flachs Headed To The “Kickoff 23 Showcase” On December 30

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High offensive lineman is a young man who has never been afraid to put in the work required to be the best. The 2022 All-Western Big 6 Conference First Team guard works out 4 times a week in the weightroom on a regular basis. The 16-year-olds hard work is certainly paying off huge dividends. Chris can now bench press 365 lbs., and he can also squat 545 lbs. with relative ease.

The 280-pound highly respected student-athlete, who currently sports a 3.1 GPA, will get a chance to hit the turf in St. Louis on Friday, December 30 when Chris will take part in the “Kickoff 23 Showcase” with other college football hopefuls from across the region. At The Showcase, Flachs will have a chance to be evaluated by college coaches, receive feedback from the coaches, and take part in various drills. We’ll have the story...

