WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 23) Quincy Notre Dame’s Jackson And Sage Stratton Working Hard Together To Keep Their Basketball Skills Sharp During Christmas Break

Raiders Dynamic Brother-Sister Duo Continuing To Impress In Multiple Sports
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame’s Jackson and Sage Stratton are passionate about doing their best in their respective sports, no matter what the season may be. Right now, the Raiders well-Known brother and sister are focused on the prep hardwood. Both Stratton’s represent the “Blue & Gold” on the IHSA hardwood and are important members of their teams. Both Jackson and Sage are counted on regularly by teammates and coaches to perform at a high level when the Raiders compete at “The Pit.” To keep their skills sharp, means constantly working out to try and improve on those skills. To do that at a high level, Jackson and Sage are known to work out together sometimes to help each other continue to develop.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with the dynamic Raider duo, who are also standout football and soccer players, to gain some additional insight into their “Christmas Break” workout protocol.

