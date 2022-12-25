WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 23) Quincy Notre Dame’s Jackson And Sage Stratton Working Hard Together To Keep Their Basketball Skills Sharp During Christmas Break

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame’s Jackson and Sage Stratton are passionate about doing their best in their respective sports, no matter what the season may be. Right now, the Raiders well-Known brother and sister are focused on the prep hardwood. Both Stratton’s represent the “Blue & Gold” on the IHSA hardwood and are important members of their teams. Both Jackson and Sage are counted on regularly by teammates and coaches to perform at a high level when the Raiders compete at “The Pit.” To keep their skills sharp, means constantly working out to try and improve on those skills. To do that at a high level, Jackson and Sage are known to work out together sometimes to help each other continue to develop.

The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with the dynamic Raider duo, who are also standout football and soccer players, to gain some additional insight into their “Christmas Break” workout protocol.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.