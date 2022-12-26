Another Very Cold Morning

Before we begin to warm-up
It will be a very chilly start to your Tuesday
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - We’ve got a very chilly morning to start off your Tuesday. Temperatures will be down in the single digits between 5 and maybe 9 degrees. But Tuesday is the beginning of a warm-up for the region. Daytime high temperatures on Tuesday just get above the freezing mark. However, Wednesday will be near 50 and Thursday we should top out in the low 60s. There will be a pretty decent southerly breeze that kicks in on Tuesday and continues through Saturday. High temperatures will run above normal for the next seven days. There is some potential for scattered showers on New Year’s Eve.

The pink line represent the average high temp for this time of year
The pink line represent the average high temp for this time of year(Max Inman)

But the temperatures will be too warm for any more snow through the next 7 to 10 days. Any snow that we have on the ground right now will begin to melt away and it should be all gone by the time we get into Friday. There was not much snow plowing going on, so there are no piles of snow anywhere to contend with. And I think even the shady areas will melt away with the high temperature on Thursday in the low 60s.

