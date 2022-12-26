Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 26th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Carolyn Dickerman

Jordyn Holtmeyer

Marti Kientzle

Paula Campbell

Gene Thorman

Matt Barry

Jacob Henson

Barbara Walden

Chris Furniss

Tim Metz

Everly Terwelp

ANNIVERSARIES

Curt & Rosalie Post

Norbert & Carrie Witt

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.