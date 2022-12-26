Families gather to bowl on Christmas

QUINCY (WGEM) - Most businesses in Quincy are closed on Christmas Day, but for the past 60 years the Tangerine Bowl has been open for business.

On Christmas they’re open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Owner Pam Williams said they see hundreds of bowlers come through on Christmas.

She said while other businesses are closed, they like to remain open to give families a fun activity to do after they spend the day together.

“This is the 60th year for the Tangerine, we’ve been opened on Christmas all 60 years so that families can come together and have a place to have some fun,” Williams said.

The Tangerine Bowl will be opened on New Years Eve until 1 a.m. and will reopen at noon on New Years Day.

