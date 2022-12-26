Mobile Dental Unit Seeing More Use

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dental care can be expensive, and the lack of affordable clinics can create problems for parents wanting to make sure their child’s teeth are in good care.

But, a Northeast Missouri program aims to help.

Clarity Healthcare’s Mobile Dental Unit was put to use in 2019. Mobile Dental Care Coordinator Jenni Johnson said they service schools in Marion, Ralls, Monroe, Pike and Montgomery counties.

She said the center suffered a drop in use in 2020, but they are now seeing a 10% increase in appointments as more parents utilize services like cleaning and x-rays.

“Taking care of your teeth is just as important as going to the doctor. You know if you have a cold or if your are sick or something is feeling wrong with you. I mean you just need to take care of your teeth and your gums as much as you need to take care of anything else,” Johnson said.

She said they have seen 3,000 kids over the past two years. The mobile unit makes it more convenient for parents, as it goes directly to the schools and children who qualify have their teeth cleaned there.

“Parents don’t have to take off work they just sign their child up and then when we get to the school the kids are then called from the classroom, brought on the bus and then they go back to class,” Johnson said.

She said for some parents in neighboring counties, they have to drive to Marion County for Dental Care for their children.

She said it can be time consuming, but also expensive when factoring in gas and if they don’t have insurance as well.

She said this allows parents to ensure their children can have their teeth professionally cleaned to maintain a healthy mouth and smile.

