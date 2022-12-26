QHS music students travel to Disney World

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public School Music Department is taking their high school students on a 20-hour long drive to Orlando, Florida for the next week.

There will be 175 students going on the annual Disney World trip to showcase their talents.

“It gives them a chance to, quote on quote, see the world a bit, and they get to show off to the rest of the country. This is what Quincy High School can do and there’s a lot of pride in getting ready to perform for this event,” said QPS K-12 Music Director Debbie Johnson.

The QHS band, choir, orchestra and pommers will be performing later this week at Disney Springs and Magic Kingdom.

Each student paid $1,600 for the trip to cover costs for the hotel, tickets, gas and entry fees.

The group departed from the Baldwin Elementary School auditorium at 4 p.m. on Monday and will return to Quincy on Jan. 2. Students go back to school the following day.

