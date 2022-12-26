Quincy Boy Scout troop to pick up Christmas trees
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Boy Scout Troop #1 in Quincy will be holding their annual Christmas tree pickup on Jan. 7.
The pickup will start at 8 a.m. and will cost $10 per tree.
If you want your tree picked up, the troop said you will need to call 1-515-635-5842 to schedule the pickup. They said to leave a message with your name, address and any special directions.
You can also schedule a pickup by paying the $10 fee to @Joe-Henning-3 on Venmo. Make sure to include your name, address and phone number along with the payment.
