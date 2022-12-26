Slick Monday Morning Conditions, Then Warming

Winter weather advisories have been issued for some areas through noon due to the light snow.
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:50 AM CST
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Northern counties through noon on Monday. Patchy freezing drizzle is possible, and another round of light snow is set to move in through the later morning hours. Overall, most areas should end up with another coating to an inch of snow. Impacts will be minor, but anyone travelling on Monday should use extra caution as roads could be slick. This is especially true Monday morning.

The fresh cover of light snow and a cold pocket of air moving in will allow temps to plummet back into the single digits overnight into Tuesday morning. However, after this bout of cold, temperatures finally begin to warm. By Wednesday afternoon, temps will climb above average and could be 10 degrees or less away from breaking record highs by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures moderate a bit heading into New Year’s weekend as rain chances increase.

