Tri-State residents head to the theater as part of their holiday tradition

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - While Christmas Day is known for unwrapping presents, good eats and family time, it’s also a tradition for some to catch a flick at the local theater.

At B&B Theatres in Hannibal, General Manager Rachel Cunningham said the foot traffic had been steady all day.

“After opening presents everybody’s kind of looking for stuff to do,” Cunningham said. “When I was younger this was the theater I grew up in, so that was a family favorite just coming to watch movies.”

As a majority of businesses are closed, employees everywhere also get to enjoy a day off.

Assistant manager Cameron Hampton described having two separate Christmas celebrations: one with his family, and one with his work family.

He embraced getting to spend time with his co-workers during the holidays.

“Our schedule is very flexible so it’s not really a company where they tell you all the time we have to work this day or this time, we can work around our holiday schedules and we do that with all of our employees,” Hampton said.

Hampton spent Christmas Eve gift exchanging gifts with his family before going into work later that night.

On Christmas morning, he spent time at his grandmother’s house before clocking in.

“Someone could say I have something going on in the morning, so we’ll schedule them in the afternoon and then vise-versa,” Hampton added. “We’re all close here, we’re a family here at work so not only do I have family time at home I also get some work family time here at work.”

As the smell of popcorn filled the air along with an occasional chill that would enter the building when the front doors swung open with more customers, Hampton and the crew continued to uphold the holiday tradition of movie watching.

Pittsfield resident Steve Cox had already celebrated Christmas two days ago, leaving his afternoon wide open.

“We had to work around my sisters schedules because they’re nurses,” Cox said. “Christmas Day there’s nothing to do, so me and my mom go to the movie theater.”

Cox said he’s been going to the theater on Christmas Day for 10 years.

B&B Theatres is also open on New Years.

