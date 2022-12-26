Tri-State residents head to the theater as part of their holiday tradition

There was a steady stream of customers at B&B Theater in Hannibal on Christmas Day.
There was a steady stream of customers at B&B Theater in Hannibal on Christmas Day.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - While Christmas Day is known for unwrapping presents, good eats and family time, it’s also a tradition for some to catch a flick at the local theater.

At B&B Theatres in Hannibal, General Manager Rachel Cunningham said the foot traffic had been steady all day.

“After opening presents everybody’s kind of looking for stuff to do,” Cunningham said. “When I was younger this was the theater I grew up in, so that was a family favorite just coming to watch movies.”

As a majority of businesses are closed, employees everywhere also get to enjoy a day off.

Assistant manager Cameron Hampton described having two separate Christmas celebrations: one with his family, and one with his work family.

He embraced getting to spend time with his co-workers during the holidays.

“Our schedule is very flexible so it’s not really a company where they tell you all the time we have to work this day or this time, we can work around our holiday schedules and we do that with all of our employees,” Hampton said.

Hampton spent Christmas Eve gift exchanging gifts with his family before going into work later that night.

On Christmas morning, he spent time at his grandmother’s house before clocking in.

“Someone could say I have something going on in the morning, so we’ll schedule them in the afternoon and then vise-versa,” Hampton added. “We’re all close here, we’re a family here at work so not only do I have family time at home I also get some work family time here at work.”

As the smell of popcorn filled the air along with an occasional chill that would enter the building when the front doors swung open with more customers, Hampton and the crew continued to uphold the holiday tradition of movie watching.

Pittsfield resident Steve Cox had already celebrated Christmas two days ago, leaving his afternoon wide open.

“We had to work around my sisters schedules because they’re nurses,” Cox said. “Christmas Day there’s nothing to do, so me and my mom go to the movie theater.”

Cox said he’s been going to the theater on Christmas Day for 10 years.

B&B Theatres is also open on New Years.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Adams County Sheriff
Adams County Sheriff’s Office responds to animal welfare calls
Electrical fire breaks out at Shelbina home
Electrical fire breaks out at Shelbina home
Hy-Vee on Broadway was slammed on Saturday.
Local grocery stores struggle to restock for Christmas shopping after snowstorm
QND's Jackson & Sage Stratton Sharpen Their Skills On The Hardwood During Christmas Break
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 23) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame’s Jackson & Sage Stratton Sharpen Their Basketball Skills By Working Out Together During Christmas Break

Latest News

TANGERINE BOWL ON CHRISTMAS.
Families gather to bowl on Christmas
Gracie Murphy FFA
Macomb grad serving in National FFA position, advocating for the importance of agriculture
Snow Moving In
Some Snow then a Warm-up
About 30 volunteers from First Christian Church Keokuk spent the past month preparing for “Love...
First Christian Church prepares meals for families on Christmas