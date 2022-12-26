Ursa’s first coffee shop opens Monday

URSA, Ill. (WGEM) - Whether you’re on the way to work, need a quick pick-me-up or just in need of some refreshments, a new business on North Warsaw Street in Ursa has opened to satisfy those needs.

After a soft launch last week, Farmhaus Coffee Company held their grand opening on Monday.

As the only coffee shop in town, co-owner Hannah Muegge said the idea to open a business had been years in the making.

”It’s something that had been talked about within the community before, and then with our central location located here along Highway 96, it’s a great spot for people that necessarily aren’t in Ursa, maybe commuting to Quincy, it’s an easy way for them to get their coffee before they get to town,” Muegge said.

Muegge said filling the coffee void in rural Adams County was part of the reason for opening the business.

She and co-owner Jen Duesterhaus began the process of making the space business ready in September.

The building is shared with another business, Duncan & Co.

Muegge said they decided to jump on the opportunity when Duncan & Co. owner Jess Duncan moved into the building but half of it was left vacant.

“We had to take down a couple walls, we did a ton of painting and we installed some new drywall in some spots out of the drop ceiling,” Muegge added. “The whole process from start to finish took about three months.”

While this is Muegge’s first entrepreneurial venture, she and Duesterhaus utilized some family knowledge to prepare for the life of small business owners.

“We’re both married to farmers, so both of our husbands are very savvy business men so we used a lot of their business acumen to get our business up and running,” Muegge said.

Currently, there isn’t any indoor seating, but Muegge said there is potential if the consumer demand is there.

Farmhaus Coffee Company is located at 108 N. Warsaw Street.

They’re open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On New Years Eve and New Years Day the business is open from 8 a.m. to noon.

