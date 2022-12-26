WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 23) Central/Southeastern Girls Basketball Team Heads Into Christmas Break Sporting An (8-2) Record On The IHSA Hardwood

Prep Basketball Insiders Keeping A Close Eye On The CSE Hoops Squad In Camp Point Heading Into 2023
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Longtime Central/Southeastern head girls basketball coach Matt Long has to be pleased the way his squad has performed so far during the first two months of thr (2022-23) season. The young team is sporting a highly respectable (8-2) slate, and CSE posted a very impressive win against Warrenton last Tuesday at the “Rumble On The River” tourney held at John Wood.

Sophomore guard Lauren Miller is one of a number of players leading by example for Central/SE this season. Right now, with more tough battles ahead on their schedule, coach Long understands that the Central/Southeastern must continue to stay focused and work hard, to continue the type of development that may help this year’s squad make a serious push deep into the post-season once February rolls around. We’ll check in with coach Long for more insight and details!

