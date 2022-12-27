Bella Ease and Blessing Health team up to hire employees

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two Quincy organizations, non-profit Bella Ease and Blessing Health, are teaming up to help job seekers get employed.

This partnership aims to hire and promote those in need.

When you’re in need of a job but have limited resources, knowing where to begin your search can be tough.

Workforce Development and Marketing Coordinator for Human Resources, Brittany Weise, said with a growing need for local employment opportunities, Bella Ease and Blessing Health are using their Healthcare Bridge Program to help the unemployed secure entry-level jobs in the health systems.

“We work in tandem with them, both the client and case manager, to offer direct access to the blessing HR talent acquisition team,” Weise said.

Weise said there are a number of entry-level jobs where applicants can begin.

“We essentially let them know what openings we have in entry-level positions such as housekeeping, our CNA training program and patient transport,” said Weise.

Blessing officials encourage employees in entry-level positions, like housekeeping and hospital transport, to progress through the system.

Employees can receive educational assistance to further their career in the medical field, as Blessing has up to $10,000 available for eligible employees looking to further their education.

The new program doesn’t just help clients in securing a job. It also offers resources for those who may need a little bit more help after the first day.

“With the support services and barrier reduction funds, we can help them with anything from childcare to buying uniforms or boots for jobs we can also help them buy any kind of tools that they might need but it can also go beyond that. We can help them with finding apartments,” said Bella Ease Work Focus Coordinator Rhonda BrinksLong.

Blessing and Bella Ease officials said you should reach out to Bella Ease, at 707 Broadway in Quincy, to see if you’re eligible for the Healthcare Bridge Program.

Bella Ease’s number is (217) 209-0632.

To view workforce opportunities in Illinois, click here.

