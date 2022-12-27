Bella Ease and Blessing Health team up to hire employees

Blessing officials encourage employees in entry-level positions, like housekeeping and hospital...
Blessing officials encourage employees in entry-level positions, like housekeeping and hospital transport, to progress through the system.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two Quincy organizations, non-profit Bella Ease and Blessing Health, are teaming up to help job seekers get employed.

This partnership aims to hire and promote those in need.

When you’re in need of a job but have limited resources, knowing where to begin your search can be tough.

Workforce Development and Marketing Coordinator for Human Resources, Brittany Weise, said with a growing need for local employment opportunities, Bella Ease and Blessing Health are using their Healthcare Bridge Program to help the unemployed secure entry-level jobs in the health systems.

“We work in tandem with them, both the client and case manager, to offer direct access to the blessing HR talent acquisition team,” Weise said.

Weise said there are a number of entry-level jobs where applicants can begin.

“We essentially let them know what openings we have in entry-level positions such as housekeeping, our CNA training program and patient transport,” said Weise.

Blessing officials encourage employees in entry-level positions, like housekeeping and hospital transport, to progress through the system.

Employees can receive educational assistance to further their career in the medical field, as Blessing has up to $10,000 available for eligible employees looking to further their education.

The new program doesn’t just help clients in securing a job. It also offers resources for those who may need a little bit more help after the first day.

“With the support services and barrier reduction funds, we can help them with anything from childcare to buying uniforms or boots for jobs we can also help them buy any kind of tools that they might need but it can also go beyond that. We can help them with finding apartments,” said Bella Ease Work Focus Coordinator Rhonda BrinksLong.

Blessing and Bella Ease officials said you should reach out to Bella Ease, at 707 Broadway in Quincy, to see if you’re eligible for the Healthcare Bridge Program.

Bella Ease’s number is (217) 209-0632.

To view workforce opportunities in Illinois, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
There will be 175 students going on a trip to Disney World to showcase their talents.
QHS music students travel to Disney World
Farmhaus Coffee Company is the only coffee shop in town.
Ursa’s first coffee shop opens Monday
Behind Monday's clipper system, high pressure will help skies clear and temps warm by midweek.
Snowy Monday, Then the Week Warms
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Latest News

We should make it to 60 degrees Thursday even with a cloudy sky
Warmer temps coming
The 1% sales tax increase will allow for the county ambulance service and sheriff's office to...
Schuyler County 1% public safety tax goes into effect Jan. 1
Water faucet
Boil order for Hamilton and Elvaston water system customers
New WIC Clinic Opening up In Palmyra
New WIC clinic opening in Palmyra