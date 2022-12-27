Boil order for Hamilton and Elvaston water system customers

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Customers of the Hamilton and Elvaston water systems are under a boil order until further notice.

Public Works Director, Aron Metternich reported Tuesday morning that between 3 and 7 a.m. Hamilton had experienced a large water main break close to the water plant resulting in the water tower becoming critically low.

Metternich said the leak had been stopped, but there is still work to be done.

He is also asking residents to let their faucets run for 2 to 4 minutes to help get rid of any air that may be in the line. He said after 2 to 4 minutes if you do not have any air coming out, please shut off the faucet to help conserve water until the system can get back to normal.

Metternich said they will be sampling areas in Hamilton and Elvaston Wednesday with the hope of lifting the boil order by the weekend.

Metternich said they are working with IEPA, the Hancock County Health Department, and have hired a contractor to fix the broken pipe.

