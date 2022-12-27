Cold Tuesday Morning, then Warmup Begins

After quite the cold stretch, temps will warm well above average for the last few days of 2022.
After quite the cold stretch, temps will warm well above average for the last few days of 2022.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temps on Tuesday will start off in the single digits, with some wind chills below zero. Anyone heading out Tuesday morning will need to bundle up and use extra caution on the roads as there are still some slick and icy spots. The good news is temps will gradually begin their warmup Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will flirt with the freezing mark, with temps not dropping much overnight.

Heading into Wednesday, the warmup will become more pronounced with temps climbing into the mid to upper 40′s accompanied by a healthy Southerly breeze. Temps will push the 60-degree mark by Thursday with increasing cloud cover. After Thursday, a weak cold front will swing through which will bring a few chances for showers into the weekend with slightly lower temperatures, although rain chances have decreased slightly versus previous forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmhaus Coffee Company is the only coffee shop in town.
Ursa’s first coffee shop opens Monday
There will be 175 students going on a trip to Disney World to showcase their talents.
QHS music students travel to Disney World
Behind Monday's clipper system, high pressure will help skies clear and temps warm by midweek.
Snowy Monday, Then the Week Warms
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
TANGERINE BOWL ON CHRISTMAS.
Families gather to bowl on Christmas

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Night
StormTrak Weather Monday Night
It will be a very chilly start to your Tuesday
Another Very Cold Morning
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StromTrak Weather Monday Morning
StromTrak Weather Monday Morning