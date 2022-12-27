Cold Tuesday Morning, then Warmup Begins

Temps on Tuesday will start off in the single digits, with some wind chills below zero. Anyone heading out Tuesday morning will need to bundle up and use extra caution on the roads as there are still some slick and icy spots. The good news is temps will gradually begin their warmup Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will flirt with the freezing mark, with temps not dropping much overnight.

Heading into Wednesday, the warmup will become more pronounced with temps climbing into the mid to upper 40′s accompanied by a healthy Southerly breeze. Temps will push the 60-degree mark by Thursday with increasing cloud cover. After Thursday, a weak cold front will swing through which will bring a few chances for showers into the weekend with slightly lower temperatures, although rain chances have decreased slightly versus previous forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.