House, Senate establishes New Philadelphia as national historic site

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - After more than a quarter century of work and hope, New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw said it feels great to see New Philadelphia take its next step into history.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, four pages of the 4,155-page Omnibus Appropriations Act passed by the Senate and House, and signed Friday by President Joe Biden, establish the New Philadelphia National Historic Site as a unit of the National Park System to “protect, preserve and interpret” the first town in the United States planned and legally registered by a free African American.

Plans call for the superintendent and staff of the Lincoln Home National Historic Site to manage the New Philadelphia site. Bradshaw said the association hopes to meet with a NPS representative in January to discuss next steps.

“I don’t know exactly how all this will transpire,” he said. “I really don’t know until we sit down with them and talk about it. I know they’ll work out a plan, which may take some time.”

Free Frank McWorter founded the town in 1836, and its population peaked in 1865 with 29 households and 160 people. By 1885, New Philadelphia lost its legal status as a town because of population decline.

Just over a century later, the New Philadelphia Association formed in 1996, with McWorter descendants joining in the effort, to preserve and promote the site of the frontier community of European Americans and African Americans which advances understanding of free, rural communities and the abolitionist cause.

“A national park site will commemorate and contribute to our nation’s march toward freedom,” according to a Facebook post shared by Chris Fennell with the New Philadelphia Archaeology Project. “It is a tribute to the legacy of Free Frank and Free Lucy McWorter and their family and community, and all who kept and enriched the memory: local activists and community members, descendants, archaeologists and historians, elected officials and many more.”

The town site was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005, designated a National Historic Landmark in 2009 and included in the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom in 2013.

Many people played a part in the process of the site becoming a national park, but Bradshaw highlighted work done by Washington, D.C.-based NPA Director Charlotte King and offered special thanks to Rep. Darin LaHood, Sen. Dick Durbin and their staffs.

“Honoring the legacy of both Pullman as well as New Philadelphia and celebrating the history of Black Americans is critically important,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth said in a news release.

“The stories of New Philadelphia and Pullman should be preserved and shared with each generation to learn about Illinois and our nation’s history,” Durbin said in the release. “I’m pleased these two pieces of legislation that I introduced with Senator Duckworth will protect the history of these sites as the cultural assets they are.”

The Pullman site served as the catalyst for the first industry-wide strike in the U.S. and played an important role in African American and early civil rights history through the legacy of the Pullman Porters and the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, the first Black union.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.