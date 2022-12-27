New WIC clinic opening in Palmyra

QUINCY (WGEM) - For new mothers needing help getting nutritious food for their family, the lack of a local WIC office can make it challenging.

The federal programs helps low-income mothers and their kids up to age five stay healthy by providing them with food and referrals to health resources.

The Marion County Health Department said they will operate a WIC clinic in Palmyra, Missouri, every second Tuesday starting January 10.

Administrator Craig Parsons said he had met with local groups and learned there was a need for a clinic in Palmyra. He said the Marion County Health Department currently runs a WIC clinic out of their Hannibal office. He said this new location will make the program more accessible for Marion County residents.

“It’s just making it more accessible to the residents of the Palmyra and maybe the closer towns that are farther away from Hannibal so it’s just getting closer to them and making it easier for them to get to our services,” Parsons said.

WIC coordinator Crystal McWilliams said their WIC clinics attract 300 to 400 mothers, children, and infants every month from all over Marion County, but they also see people traveling from as far as Ralls, Lewis, even Monroe County. She said transportation is a concern as those who might not have access to a car to drive out to Hannibal would have to either get a ride from a friend or take a bus.

“Marion County’s a pretty large county so it encompasses several other cities; Palmyra, Philadelphia, Maywood, part of Monroe City and so that will help facilitate the services for the area, especially the Palmyra, and Maywood and Philadelphia area,” McWilliams said.

Parsons said the church they are working with is excited to offer the space and bring this to the community. He said the space makes it perfect to host their operations there, as finding a space to host their clinic is a challenge.

The clinic will be located at Monsignor Farischon Hall in St. Josephs Catholic Church at 401 S. Lane Street. Opening January 10, it will operate the second Tuesday of every month from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will be open to Missouri residents.

