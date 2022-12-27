Quincy city crews plan to treat roads Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - With more snow Sunday night and frigid temperatures Monday night, streets in the city are slick.

Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said they had a few crews treat areas like 36th Street between Maine and Broadway with salt. He said they also treated some of the hills by restaurants in town.

“Most of the flat roads, side secondary roads and stuff like that. We didn’t really do a lot today. I did drive them all. They all seemed pretty good. So were on standby. If we need to, we’ll be out,” McClean said.

McClean said most of their staff are off because of the holiday, but he has crews on standby in case there’s an emergency.

He said the snow is too thin to plow right now.

”Probably on something this thin, we probably wouldn’t do a lot of plowing and the bad thing about the salt this time, when it gets this cold, it just doesn’t work as well. But the sun coming out tomorrow will help with the salt that’s already on the roads,” McClean said. “It should help melt things, so we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

McClean said all 18 city trucks will be out starting at 7 a.m., Tuesday, to treat the roads.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.