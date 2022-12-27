Schuyler County 1% public safety tax goes into effect Jan. 1

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - While dozens of new state laws go into effect on Jan. 1, a 1% safety tax that will aid emergency services for Schuyler County is also going to effect.

In the June primary, 60% of Schuyler County voters voted “yes” to the tax.

This means that for every $100 bought at retail, consumers would be taxed an additional $1. Any person who spends money in the county at retail will contribute to the tax.

Schuyler County Board Chairman Chet Esther said this is a step in the right direction for the county’s ambulance service, which has struggled financially for years.

He said the ambulance service runs between 100 and 130 calls per month with a majority of those transporting patients out of the county for care, and that’s where the problems occur.

“Our reimbursement on Medicaid is not enough to even pay for the trip, let alone for the people [employees] or to repair the ambulance,” Esther said.

Currently, a transfer costs the ambulance service between $1,000 and $1,500 with Medicare/Medicaid reimbursing at 30%.

“Most of the people used to be transported to Springfield or Quincy, but now as hospitals are having trouble with staff and not as much bed space, we’re making more and more trips to Peoria, St. Louis, Chicago and some to Indianapolis,” he said.

Schuyler County does have one critical access hospital, but when patients need extensive care they must be transferred.

Esther said as the tax dollars come into the county, funding will be dispersed quarterly by the board.

The safety tax also allows for equipment upgrades to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Esther said the board recently allocated $260,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the ambulance service to replace an ambulance that has well over 200,000 miles.

He hopes to have the new ambulance into service in the spring.

In 2021, Schuyler County collected $410,287 in school facility tax, and Esther believes the amount generated from the safety tax could mirror that.

