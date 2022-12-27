Snow-related car crashes are low in Adams County after Tri-state snow storm

QUINCY (WGEM) - Even with snow related car crashes low after the storm, you’ll still want to travel with care.

Adams County officials said the roads are slippery and snow-covered.

Deputy Caleb Newell said the highway is in decent shape, but back roads and some Quincy city streets are covered.

Newell said even going 30 miles per hour was a little too fast in some areas. He said intersections were bad. He slid through them and saw others doing the same.

”No major crashes today. We had one slide off earlier this morning up by Golden. We had another minor traffic crash out by Coatsburg, but nothing major,” Newell said. “It wasn’t due to the snow. It was just people being too close to each other and clipping mirrors.”

Newell said to be mindful when you’re driving, especially through intersections.

He said to make sure your car has enough fuel, your phone is charged, you have a blanket, and extra food and water in case you get stranded.

