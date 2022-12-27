Warmer temps coming

We should make it to 60 degrees Thursday even with a cloudy sky
We should make it to 60 degrees Thursday even with a cloudy sky
By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Warmer temperatures are on the way for the Tri-State region. Suddenly wind flow has been gone and will continue through Friday morning. Southerly wind flow will pump our temperatures up to highs near 60 degrees on Thursday. Our temperatures do not stay that warm they drop back down to the mid to upper 40s for the weekend. However, a normal daytime high for this time of year is in the mid-30s.

Warming temps on the way. The pink line represents our normal or average daytime high.
Warming temps on the way. The pink line represents our normal or average daytime high.(Max Inman)

So, exceptionally mild air will continue through the next seven days. There’s also the chance for some scattered showers developing across the region Thursday night and again on Saturday New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve temperatures will top out in the mid-40s. On New Year’s day, you can expect temperatures near 50 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky.

