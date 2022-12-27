WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 26) Macomb Lady Bombers Tip-Off Against Jacksonville-Routt Catholic On The Hardwood At The “Lady Tiger Classic”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The 40th Annual Lady Tigers Classic is now officially underway in Beardstown. During day one of action, the Lady Bombers of Macomb tipped-off against the lady Rockets of Jacksonville-Routt Catholic.

After 4 quarters of action at Beardstown High School, the Lady Bombers, led by senior guard Ainsley Holthaus, rolled past JRC to post a 63-56 victory.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.