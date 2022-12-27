WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 26) Quincy High Wrestling Team Facing Travel Delays In “The Gateway City” As The Blue Devils Try To Head South For An Upcoming Tournament

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Members of the Quincy High Wrestling Team are not too happy with “Mother Nature” right now. That’s because their flight to Florida (out of St. Louis) was canceled recently and that has caused a major change in the teams plans to head to Orlando for an upcoming wrestling tournament. With their flight canceled on Monday morning, the team has now planned to travel to Central Florida by bus.

The QHS grapplers will face a 16-hour journey on a few snow-covered roadways on their way down to “The Sunshine State.” Longtime Quincy head wrestling coach Phil Neally indicated a few hours ago that the team is now scheduled to depart Quincy at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

