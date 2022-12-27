WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Dec. 20) Central/Southeastern Rolls Past Warrenton At The “Rumble On The River” And Clark County Football Standout Clint Chamley Returns From The US Army Bowl Combine

IHSA Basketball: QND Raiders Set to Host Monmouth-Roseville At “The Pit” Tonight In The Gem City
Central/Southeastern Rolls Past Warrenton At The "Rumble At The River!"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The girls basketball team from Central/Southeastern tipped-off against Warrenton High on the hardwood at John Wood earlier today as the 15th Annual “Rumble On The River” rolled on in “The Gem City!” After 4 quarters standout guard Lauren Miller pumped in 13 points to post a 51-30 win inside the Student Activity Center. We’ll have game highlights.

At “The Pit” later this evening, the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame will play host to Monmouth-Roseville. QND will be in search of their first win in their last 4 outings. We’ll have more details on how you can check out the game on the radio airways if you can’t make it to the gym at 10th & Jackson.

In prep football news and notes from the “Show Me State”, Clark County offensive lineman Clint Chamley has returned to the Tri-States from his recent trip to Texas. That’s where the standout Indians left tackle took part in the US Army Bowl Combine with other top prep prospects from across the nation. We’ll have details...

In the Hawkeye State, changes are on the way on the high school soccer landscape in the weeks and months ahead. That’s because with the amazing growth of the sport in Iowa, a new 4th classification is now being planned for the prep ranks this spring. We’ll have the story...

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 26) Quincy High Wrestling Team Facing Travel Delays In “The Gateway City” As The Blue Devils Try To Head South For An Upcoming Tournament

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Unsung players join Chiefs stars in making postseason push

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs wouldn’t be in the race for a first-round bye in the AFC without Patrick Mahomes, who is charting a course toward a second MVP, along with three-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and a host of other big-name stars.

Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 23) Central/Southeastern Girls Basketball Team Heads Into Christmas Break Sporting An (8-2) Record On The IHSA Hardwood

Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 23) Quincy Notre Dame’s Jackson And Sage Stratton Working Hard Together To Keep Their Basketball Skills Sharp During Christmas Break

Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 23) Quincy Blue Devils Offensive Lineman Chris Flachs Headed To The “Kickoff 23 Showcase” On December 30

Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST