WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Dec. 20) Central/Southeastern Rolls Past Warrenton At The “Rumble On The River” And Clark County Football Standout Clint Chamley Returns From The US Army Bowl Combine

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The girls basketball team from Central/Southeastern tipped-off against Warrenton High on the hardwood at John Wood earlier today as the 15th Annual “Rumble On The River” rolled on in “The Gem City!” After 4 quarters standout guard Lauren Miller pumped in 13 points to post a 51-30 win inside the Student Activity Center. We’ll have game highlights.

At “The Pit” later this evening, the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame will play host to Monmouth-Roseville. QND will be in search of their first win in their last 4 outings. We’ll have more details on how you can check out the game on the radio airways if you can’t make it to the gym at 10th & Jackson.

In prep football news and notes from the “Show Me State”, Clark County offensive lineman Clint Chamley has returned to the Tri-States from his recent trip to Texas. That’s where the standout Indians left tackle took part in the US Army Bowl Combine with other top prep prospects from across the nation. We’ll have details...

In the Hawkeye State, changes are on the way on the high school soccer landscape in the weeks and months ahead. That’s because with the amazing growth of the sport in Iowa, a new 4th classification is now being planned for the prep ranks this spring. We’ll have the story...

