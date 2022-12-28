6 dead, including 4 children, after fire in Ohio home

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio community is mourning the loss of a family of six who died in a house fire early Monday morning.

WOIO reports a neighbor identified the victims as Leroy Elliot and Terrin Hendrix and their four children.

Newcomerstown Police Capt. Opha Lawson said firefighters responded to the home on Spaulding Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, the blaze had already taken over the home, according to Lawson.

“They were good people. We got along with them. We really liked them. The kids, they were wonderful. The littlest one would always come over and ask for a popsicle and give me a hug. They’re going to be missed. That’s for sure. They didn’t deserve this. Not at all,” said neighbor Artha Amore.

The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office said all six victims were then brought to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies and to be positively identified.

WOIO reports the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

“I was shocked and still my wife and I haven’t gotten over it. I’m going to have the pastor come down and pray for us and pray for the lost ones,” said neighbor James Armore.

Newcomerstown Schools Superintendent Jason C. Peoples sent out sincere condolences with the following message:

“Newcomerstown Schools are deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic house fire early this morning in the village. Our hearts are heavy as we begin to process the enormity of this loss. The school district, staff and entire school community send our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support to the family and friends of those who were taken too soon. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide more information until authorities release the names of those who perished.

Newcomerstown Schools will be offering grief support to those affected by this devastating event. Counselors, faith-based support as well as school staff will be at West Elementary School tomorrow, Dec. 27th from 3pm-6pm for all families of Newcomerstown Schools.

Additional counselors and support staff will also be on-site and available for students upon our return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, 2023, and as needed thereafter.”

