Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 28th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Lola Adele Robbins

Faye McRae

Audrie Bunte

James Yarbrough

Jane Marquart

Ruben Leffler

Dash Mosby

Darla VandenBoom

Bob Johnson

Normal Gronewold

Wilma Wilson

Ashley Miles

Jim Manley

Kay McCaughey

Sharon Cary

Arianne Dawson

Rezza Cartmill

Rev. Jeffrey Allen Green

Stephanie Arnold

Wendell Bias Jr.

Bob Zoller

Aidan Brunier

ANNIVERSARIES

Larry and Samantha McGraw

Dale & Wendy Steinkamp

Scott & Barb Harris

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.