Boil Order for portion of Mt. Sterling

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A boil order has been issued effective immediately for certain residents and businesses in Mt. Sterling, Illinois.

Officials said residents and businesses on E. Main St./Route 24 that are located east of 511 E. Main St. should boil water for consumption until further notice.

This order is only for customers of Mt. Sterling city water.

The boil order was requested by Public Works Director Dusty Buss.

Officials did not release the cause for the boil order.

