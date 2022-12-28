Car washing weather

By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Warmer than normal temperatures will continue for the region through the seven-day forecast. There will be a little bit of fog that develops early Thursday morning. It should not reduce visibility to advisory criteria. This ability should stay above the 3-mile mark for most of the region if not all of the region. We will have a cloudy sky on Thursday, but that will not keep our temperatures from reaching the low 60s for a high temp. We look as if we will stay relatively rain-free with just a scattered shot at some showers overnight Thursday night through Friday.

Our next storm system will bring rain and not snow
Our next storm system will bring rain and not snow(Brian Inman)

As we get into Monday a pretty good soaker looks like it is developing. It is a little ways off, but it looks rather wet Monday through Monday night. For your New Year’s Eve forecast, we will have high temperatures that top in the mid-40s, but the temperatures around midnight will be in the upper 30s.

