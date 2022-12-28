Car washing weather

QUINCY (WGEM) - Warmer than normal temperatures will continue for the region through the seven-day forecast. There will be a little bit of fog that develops early Thursday morning. It should not reduce visibility to advisory criteria. This ability should stay above the 3-mile mark for most of the region if not all of the region. We will have a cloudy sky on Thursday, but that will not keep our temperatures from reaching the low 60s for a high temp. We look as if we will stay relatively rain-free with just a scattered shot at some showers overnight Thursday night through Friday.

Our next storm system will bring rain and not snow (Brian Inman)

As we get into Monday a pretty good soaker looks like it is developing. It is a little ways off, but it looks rather wet Monday through Monday night. For your New Year’s Eve forecast, we will have high temperatures that top in the mid-40s, but the temperatures around midnight will be in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.