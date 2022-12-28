Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period

There was some controversy tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard...
There was some controversy tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard to the current police chief’s probationary period.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There was some controversy at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard to the current police chief’s probationary period.

Quincy Fire and Police Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne said Dec. 22 was the end of Police Chief Adam Yates’ six-month probationary period, where he had to meet five performance objectives laid out by the mayor and the Director of Administration.

Cheyne said last Thursday, he submitted an item to be added to tonight’s council agenda that would officially be filed to start Yates’ three-year term.

But Cheyne said he was notified that the item had been dropped from the agenda.

”This chief, Adam Yates, has a lot of qualities, fine qualities, he’s a good man, he takes care of his people, he lives in this town, he’s very concerned about the citizen’s safety and welfare,” Cheyne said. “So, not to move forward with him would be a detriment to the city and a detriment to the police department.”

“Chief Yates has done a fine job, in trying to work on the issues that we spelled out,” Mayor Mike Troup said. “So I think it is, something else came up after the November meeting that I think justifies us to extend the probationary period.”

Troup said what exactly came up, he couldn’t disclose, as it was discussed in an executive closed session, not open to the public.

As far as a resolution, Troup hopes to have a meeting sometime next week with the commission to discuss matters further.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmhaus Coffee Company is the only coffee shop in town.
Ursa’s first coffee shop opens Monday
There will be 175 students going on a trip to Disney World to showcase their talents.
QHS music students travel to Disney World
Behind Monday's clipper system, high pressure will help skies clear and temps warm by midweek.
Snowy Monday, Then the Week Warms
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
TANGERINE BOWL ON CHRISTMAS.
Families gather to bowl on Christmas

Latest News

Palmyra Fire Department donates to local food pantry
Palmyra Fire Department donates to local food pantry
New London water infrastructure project hits road block
New London water infrastructure project hits road block
Quincy Police Department hires four new officers
Quincy Police Department hires four new officers
Four new police officers were sworn into the Quincy Police Department Tuesday night.
Quincy Police Department hires four new officers