Fishing for Freedom recives $25K grant

2022 Fishing For Freedom.
2022 Fishing For Freedom.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) reported Tuesday the first quarter of FY23 Veterans’ Grant Recipients of nearly $350,000.

Of the six recipients, Fishing for Freedom was awarded $25,000 to support the Quincy, Illinois Veterans Fishing Tournament.

The weekend fishing tournament is centered around veterans and active-duty military affected by serving during wartime. The weekend event covers all expenses for veterans’ lodging and food. The event is designed to calm the effects of PTSD and/or TBI by getting them into the outdoors for a weekend of relaxation and friendship with others who have served.

According to IDVA, Illinois is the first state in the United States to designate 100% of net proceeds of a lottery ticket to veterans.

Launched in 2006, more than $20 million in grants have been awarded to approximately 400 veterans organizations statewide. The Winter Winnings $2 lottery tickets are sold between November through February and applications are accepted throughout the year.”

The grants are awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including homelessness, and post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment and employment training.

Other FY23 recipients include:

Allenforce: Allenforce was allocated $71,872.35 for its Sheforce Tapestry of Wellness Project for women veterans who have PTSD and have experienced Military Sexual Trauma. The program will focus on lowering anxiety, depression, social engagement, family management and more

Featherfist: Featherfist was awarded $100,000 the Fort I and Fort II transitional living facilities the provide housing and supportive services for hard-to-place homeless single veterans. The funding will complete rehab projects including much-needed repairs of the flooring, kitchens, bathrooms, and radiator system at both facilities.

Veterans Path to Hope: Path to Hope was awarded $86,140.48 to operate a transitional living program for up to 20 homeless veterans. The funding will be used to purchase two vans for veteran transport. The program focuses on gaining and maintaining employment, increasing income, addressing substance abuse concerns, reconnecting with family, ameliorating emotional, physical, or mental health challenges, and transitioning successfully into permanent housing.

Revelation Golf, Inc.: Revelation Golf was awarded $27,293.65 to support the Military/Veterans golf program in the Chicago metro area that meets bi-weekly for each program site served. Its mission is to create a safe and nurturing environment that promotes healing and recovery while learning the game of golf.

REBOOT Recovery, Inc.: REBBOOT Recovery, Inc. was awarded $36,867 to support the peer-led trauma healing courses for suicide prevention. There are eight-course locations existing throughout the state and REBOOT Recovery is mobilizing the largest peer-led response to suicide ever built.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmhaus Coffee Company is the only coffee shop in town.
Ursa’s first coffee shop opens Monday
There will be 175 students going on a trip to Disney World to showcase their talents.
QHS music students travel to Disney World
Behind Monday's clipper system, high pressure will help skies clear and temps warm by midweek.
Snowy Monday, Then the Week Warms
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
TANGERINE BOWL ON CHRISTMAS.
Families gather to bowl on Christmas

Latest News

Road closed.
Portion of 7th Street close
Flowers
New flower shop open in Barry
New Philadelphia Town Site
New Philadelphia to become national historic site, Pike County officials expect economic boost
New Philadelphia to become national historic site, Pike County officials expect economic boost
New Philadelphia to become national historic site, Pike County officials expect economic boost