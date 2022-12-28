Home south of Palmyra catches fire

House fire south of Palmyra.
House fire south of Palmyra.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A home on County Road 288 south of Palmyra caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded just after noon. Flames could be seen coming from windows.

Shortly after 1 p.m. the roof of the home started to collapse. Around 1:20 p.m. the right side of the home also collapsed.

Both Hannibal and Palmyra fire departments responded.

WGEM News is on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
There was some controversy tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard...
Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period
Four new police officers were sworn into the Quincy Police Department Tuesday night.
Quincy Police Department hires four new officers
Blessing officials encourage employees in entry-level positions, like housekeeping and hospital...
Bella Ease and Blessing Health team up to hire employees
There will be 175 students going on a trip to Disney World to showcase their talents.
QHS music students travel to Disney World

Latest News

JUUL will send $1.25 million each year to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.
JUUL agrees to pay $5 million over advertising to Iowa youth
Coming minimum wage increase brings benefits, but also concerns
Illinois, Missouri raising minimum wages in 2023
Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period
Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period
There was some controversy tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard...
Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period