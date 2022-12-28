Home south of Palmyra catches fire

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A home on County Road 288 south of Palmyra caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded just after noon. Flames could be seen coming from windows.

Shortly after 1 p.m. the roof of the home started to collapse. Around 1:20 p.m. the right side of the home also collapsed.

Both Hannibal and Palmyra fire departments responded.

WGEM News is on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.