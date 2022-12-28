Hospital Report: December 28, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Carl Wayne White, 77, of Hannibal, MO, passed away December 27 at his home. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

William E. Alberty of Canton Mo, formerly of Edina, MO passed away December 25 at Blessing Hospital Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home

Connie E. Frieden, 81 of Taylor, Missouri passed away December 24 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Richard L. “Rick” Simmons, 53 of Lewistown, Mo. passed away December 24 at his home in Lewistown. Arnold’s Funeral Home

Donna R. Kennedy, 75 of Canton, MO passed away December 26 at her home in Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Carolyn Jean Cooperider, 71 of Hannibal, MO passed away December 23 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

There are no births to report today

