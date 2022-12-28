Illinois, Missouri raising minimum wages in 2023

QUINCY (WGEM) - Minimum wage employees in Illinois and Missouri are getting a raise as the minimum wages in both states goes up January 1.

In Illinois, minimum wage will go from $12 an hour to $13. The base pay for those who get tips is also going up to $7.80 an hour and those 18 or older who work fewer than 650 hours per year will see their wage go up to $10.50 an hour.

In Missouri the minimum wage will be raised to $12 an hour.

Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore said one thing minimum wage workers will notice is more money in their pocket book.

He said this could help local employers as the raise could lead to people filling open jobs.

“We are in a talent shortage here in the Tri-State area and anytime that we can have increased wages, increased benefits, that’s gonna make our area more attractive to people who are looking for jobs so certainly, to be able to market increased wages is gonna help hopefully fill that talent shortage that we are seeing,” Moore said.

Moore is concerned though that this could affect small businesses though, as during the pandemic when they raised wages they were able to factor in costs to make it work, whereas a mandatory increase could put a strain on them.

Business owners say they are concerned the wage hike could force them to raise prices, which would be passed on to customers.

“When it’s based on the market conditions, a business can increase wages,” Moore said. “They can increase benefit packages if they see that it’s needed and if they can afford it, if they can mark that wage increase into their cost of goods sold without it affecting their price or without it affecting their competitiveness in business,” Moore said.

One Quincy business owner said due to the affects of COVID and the state of the economy, he wishes they would have delayed this as many businesses are trying to recoup losses from that time, especially small businesses.

Moore said the effects of the wage increase will take time to notice, anywhere from a few quarters to an entire fiscal year.

