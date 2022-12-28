Imposter scams, robocalls and credit card fraud top the list of most common cons of 2022

Check your credit card statements regularly to scan for fraudulent charges
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a list of the most common scams to help consumers protect themselves and their loved ones.

Imposter Scams

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported almost 300,000 reports of imposter scams in the first nine months of this year.

Darius Kinsgley with Chase Bank told us that if you ever get a suspicious message from someone saying they’re from your financial institution, don’t respond. Kingsley said if you do respond it confirms your number to the scammer and they will call back.

Robocalls

Giulia Porter of Robokiller said that, according to statistics, it’s possible in 2022 that every American with a smart phone has received a robocall about car warranties more than three times.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), since 2018 there have been as many as 8 billion robocalls connected to car warranty scams alone.

The FCC issued cease and desist notices to voice service carriers in an effort to stem the tide of these automated calls with noticeable results. According to Porter there has been a large decrease in month over month robocalls since the FCC acted.

Credit card fraud

The FTC receive almost 340,000 complaints about credit card fraud in the first three quarters of 2022.

Kim Palmer of NerdWallet said credit card fraud is one of the most common types of scams. However, Palmer said if you catch and report it, you have a good chance to recover your lost money.

She advised consumers to check their credit card statements regularly to quickly find fraudulent charges. If you do find something amiss, report it to your credit card company and let them know your card might be compromised.”

You can report fraud directly to the FTC and to your state consumer protection office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
House fire south of Palmyra.
Fire destroys home south of Palmyra
There was some controversy tonight at the Quincy City Council meeting, Tuesday night in regard...
Controversy over Quincy Police Chief probation period
Four new police officers were sworn into the Quincy Police Department Tuesday night.
Quincy Police Department hires four new officers
Coming minimum wage increase brings benefits, but also concerns
Illinois, Missouri raising minimum wages in 2023

Latest News

A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
FILE - Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz, formerly of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, speaks...
10 convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz
Imposter scams, robocalls and credit card fraud top the list of most common cons of 2022
The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China