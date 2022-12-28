New Dollar General opens in Shelby County

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A new Dollar General right outside of Shelbyville will give residents a place to shop without having to go to another town.

“Before the Dollar General store was here, a lot of them went to either Edina, or Quincy, or Kirksville, so they have this closer option now to come shop here in Shelbyville with the new Dollar General,” said Shelby County Presiding Commissioner Glenn Eagan.

Eagan said this new Dollar General is one of the bigger stores the company has built in Missouri.

Having this store will give people living in the area a closer shopping option.

“It’ll save them time, being coming to Shelbyville and shop at this Dollar General, along with money,” Eagan said. “It costs to drive your car here, with gas and other expenses, so they’ll be able to save money. It’s going to be really nice for everybody.”

The store is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., seven days a week and as of now, they’re fully staffed.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

