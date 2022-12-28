New flower shop open in Barry

By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - A new business is blooming in Barry, a flower and gift shop.

Poppy’s Flower Patch, located on 853 Main St., will sell an array of bouquets and other trinkets.

The shop will also provide flower delivery services.

Payson-based business owners Leanna and Nicholas Orrill said they look forward to doing business in Barry and beyond.

“We’re going to be delivering to Kinderhook and Hull and Payson and Liberty,” Leanna Orrill said. “And all the other smaller communities around, too.”

Poppy’s Flower Patch store hours:

  • Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Saturday - Sunday: Closed except on select holidays
  • Those select days will be announced on their Facebook page.

