New law in 2023: Some seniors get discounts on license plate renewal stickers

By Will Stevenson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(1470 WMBD) - A program through the Illinois Department on Aging is giving some disabled residents along with senior citizens a discount on license plate renewal stickers.

It’s one of a number of new laws taking effect on New Years Day.

“The law for the Benefit Access Program will lower the cost for qualifying seniors for license plate sticker renewals from $24, to $10,” said Henry Haupt, spokesperson, Illinois Secretary of State.

There’s another population also helped by the new law.

“It’s based on seniors that are at a lower income level — and the threshold is set by the Department on Aging — and also individuals who have disabilities at lower income levels can qualify,” said Haupt.

The bad news? Most Illinoisans will still have to pay $151 to renew their plates.

More on the Benefit Access Program is available by CLICKING HERE (PDF document).

The measure was signed into law in May.

