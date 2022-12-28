New London water infrastructure project hits road block

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of New London, Missouri has been working to fix their water infrastructure, but they have hit a road block.

Mayor Mary White said their pipes are 70 years old and many of the fire hydrants do not work.

White said the city did not qualify for the portion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding they applied for back in the spring.

She said they are now applying for a state revolving loan fund through the Department of Natural Resources.

“We thought with ARPA that we would have a wonderful chance, but we didn’t,” White said. “We have got to move forward. We can’t stay where we are with the 50′s and the 60′s with our water infrastructure. We just can’t do it.”

White said they need bonding authority to raise $5 million for the project. She said the bond issue would be on the April ballot.

White said they have until the end of January to apply for the revolving loan fund.

