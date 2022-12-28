New Philadelphia to become national historic site, Pike County officials expect economic boost

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a great early Christmas gift for those who were involved in restoring and promoting the New Philadelphia site in Pike County.

After 26 years of lobbying it’s finally happening. The historic landmark will become a unit of the National Park Service after Omnibus spending bill signed by President Biden made the designation official on Dec. 23.

Barry city officials are happy about the news.

“It can’t be anything but good,” said city administrator Jeff Hogge.

Hogge said tourists visiting New Philadelphia almost always stumble into Barry by default.

“We’ve had people stop in here, get directions,” Hogge said. “People have their little passport notebooks and we put a little stamp on it for them.”

Hogge said now that it’s soon to be put on the national grid, it could boost Barry’s economy significantly.

“It’ll help with your basic tourist things,” Hogge said. “Restaurants, gas stations. That’ll be good for us.”

Leaders at the New Philadelphia Association said that they have put in hard work and dedication to bring the town site’s attention to Congress. President Phil Bradshaw said over the years they developed additions to the park, including a virtual walking tour and monarch butterfly garden.

“I really want to thank everybody,” Bradshaw said. “Here locally and across the nation to make this happen.”

Bradshaw said laws like this are not passed easily.

“Because of that big bill it was in, that $1.7 trillion bill, we’re donating a bulk of this property,” Bradshaw said. “People have donated money to pay for this property. So, we’re asking the federal government to spend little to no money on the property.”

Bradshaw said since the House of Representatives is the ‘purse’ of the government, that puts them in a position to appropriate money and have money expended from New Philadelphia to the National Park Service.

“We’re in great shape,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw said the immediate steps to follow will be to, hopefully in January, meet with representatives from the National Park Service to figure out when the money will come through.

Other historic locations in Tri-States:

Illinois

Nauvoo Historic District - 01/20/61 Nauvoo, Hancock County, IL

New Philadelphia Townsite - 01/16/09 Barry, Pike County, IL

Missouri

Twain, Mark, Boyhood Home - 12/29/62 Hannibal, Marion County, MO

Clark, “Champ,” House - 12/08/76 Bowling Green, Pike County, MO

Iowa

George M. Verity (Towboat) - 12/20/89 Keokuk, Lee County, IA

Check the list of National Historic Locations by state here.

