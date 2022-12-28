Notciably warmer today and tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are chilly, mainly in the 30s. Wind chill values are mainly in the 20s. However, we are up about 30 degrees from yesterday morning, so it is not as cold. We have some clouds overhead this morning, which will stick with us through the day. These are upper-level high clouds though, so today we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Winds will be getting pretty breezy. Sustained wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph are expected with wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph. These winds will be out of the south though, so that will lead to some nice warm air advection (warmer air being transported into the area). That means we will have warmer daytime highs. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. By later tonight, we will become mostly cloudy as a warm front moves through the area. Lows will be very mild and warmer, in the 40s. In addition to the arrival of warmer air, more moisture will begin to reach the Tri-States this evening and tonight. As the warmth and moisture moves over cool, partially snow-covered areas some patchy fog or even some light drizzle will be possible later tonight into tomorrow morning.

After some morning patchy fog/drizzle and some stratus clouds, some of the clouds will start to break apart. So tomorrow afternoon and evening will be a mixture of sun and clouds again. Confidence is still very high that tomorrow will be warmest day out of the next seven. Highs will feel more like spring and will be able to reach into the mid 50s to low 60s, depending on where you live.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.